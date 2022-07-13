WVDOH begins restoration of historic Carrollton Covered Bridge

“We’re running into a few more things than we thought we were going to,” said Tom Shaffer, a consultant with Mead & Hunt who helped with extensive work done to the nearby Philippi Covered Bridge. The WVDOH intends to save as much of the original bridge structure as possible, including filling cracks in otherwise sound timbers with epoxy to extend their life.



The bridge was built in 1856 by brothers Emmett and Daniel O’Brien and

crosses the Buckhannon River near Carrollton. At 140 feet, it is one of the

longest surviving covered bridges in West Virginia.