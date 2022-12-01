WVDOH continues to mill and fill potholes as long as asphalt plants remain open

|CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews are out milling and filling potholes for as long as the weather allows.
“Our asphalt supplier is open through the second week of December,” said WVDOH District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy Rushworth, P.E. “We continue patching as long as weather conditions permit, and as long as we have what we need we’ll do permanent patching.”
Asphalt plants typically open in February or March and close in the late fall, allowing the WVDOH to make permanent pothole repairs by milling out the old pothole, removing the debris, coating the hole with a sticky tacking material, then putting in fresh, hot asphalt.
|Although the WVDOH mills and fills potholes throughout the spring and summer, sometimes new potholes develop. Rushworth said the WVDOH will make a second round of patching in the fall to try to fill as many potholes as possible before cold weather shuts down asphalt plants.
Today, District 1 maintenance crews are scheduled to mill and fill potholes on US 60 and Interstate 64, and Interstate 79 in Kanawha County; WV62 and Whitten Ridge Road in Mason County; and Tacketts Branch Road in Putnam County.
Patching is also scheduled in Cabell and Lincoln counties.