WVDOH continues to mill and fill potholes as long as asphalt plants remain open

CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews are out milling and filling potholes for as long as the weather allows.



“Our asphalt supplier is open through the second week of December,” said WVDOH District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy Rushworth, P.E. “We continue patching as long as weather conditions permit, and as long as we have what we need we’ll do permanent patching.”



Asphalt plants typically open in February or March and close in the late fall, allowing the WVDOH to make permanent pothole repairs by milling out the old pothole, removing the debris, coating the hole with a sticky tacking material, then putting in fresh, hot asphalt.