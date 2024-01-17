Advertisement

WVDOH crews continue to treat roads during snow, ice event

CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews are actively treating roads across the state during this latest winter weather event that began Monday, January 15, 2024.Counties in central and southern West Virginia were under a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) through midday Tuesday, January 16, 2024, and all 55 counties remain under either a watch, warning or advisory for the winter weather headed into Wednesday, January 17, 2024.Statewide, WVDOH has over 1,000 trucks mounted with plows with salt spreading capabilities. Also statewide, WVDOH has a stockpile of more than 231,000 tons of salt. A typical snowplow holds 12 tons of salt, enough to treat about 100 lane miles of road.Each plow truck is assigned a driver for a 12-hour day shift and a 12-hour night shift so that a driver is on the roadway 24 hours a day.“Our operators are assigned to continue to perform SRIC (snow removal and ice control) operations until all roads are addressed — on a 24-hour, 7-day per week basis,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations.
All roads maintained by WVDOH fit into one of four priorities. The Interstate, Expressway, National Highway System, and all other US, WV and high trafficked county routes are Priority 1 routes. Priority 2 routes are all other school bus routes not included in Priority 1. Priority 3 routes are the remaining routes, not including park and forest routes. Priority 4 routes are park and forest routes.Once Priority 1 routes are deemed in accessible condition, WVDOH operators move those the secondary routes in Priority 2 and 3. However, as snow returns, WVDOH operators return to the Priority 1 routes.WVDOH reminds motorists to slow down in the winter weather and give snowplow drivers space to work.For the latest updates and information on local travel conditions throughout West Virginia, visit wv511.org. To report a snow-covered road in your area, call 833-WV-ROADS.

