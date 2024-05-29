WVDOH crews respond with emergency services in North Central West Virginia and beyond following severe weather

CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 4 work crews worked around the clock over the holiday weekend to clear and open US 250 in Marion County following a rockslide caused by severe weather.As of Monday, May 27, 2024, at 5:55 pm, US 250 at MM 17, East Run, reopened following a closure that lasted more than 24 hours. WVDOH crews are clearing debris behind the concrete jersey barriers on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.WVDOH worked hand-in-hand with contractor GIS in using a long-reach excavator to pull remaining rocks down onto the ground. From there, crews hammered the rocks into smaller chunks and removed them from the roadway.Some rocks that fell measured between 20 and 40 tons, and were the size of the entire road. The silt fence along the hillside will be replaced. The rocks were large enough to fall over a concrete jersey barrier that runs along the roadWVDOH road crews, including District 4, worked through weather related road conditions over the weekend following rain storms. A half dozen roads in Taylor and Harrison counties washed out due to water but have since reopened.Dozens of trees fell across roadways across West Virginia, and have since been cleared.