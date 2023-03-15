WVDOH crews to replace bridge in Webster County, road closure begins Wednesday

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will close down a roadway in Webster County on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, to begin work to repair and replace a bridge.WVDOH will do the work with its own heavy maintenance crews to remove the superstructure on the bridge in Webster Springs off Grassy Run Road (CR 22). Crews will then pour abutment caps and put down new steel and timber decks.CR 22 will be closed for 4.25 miles from WV 20 due to the project. WVDOH is directing traffic from CR 24/1 to CR 22/4 as the detour.“We appreciate the public’s patience while we work to rebuild this structure,” said WVDOH District 7 Engineer Brian Cooper. “We’ll get the work done as quickly as we can.”The road closure due to the work is expected to last two weeks.