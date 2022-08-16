WVDOH Crews Working Through “Mud Soup” and Rockfalls to Repair Flood Damaged Roads

“Our crews are working in dangerous situations,” said Alan Reed, P.E., State Highway Engineer. “This is difficult work and their hearts are in it. In each area, there are different challenges, high water, rocks coming down. We’re going to keep at it and work together to get the roads reopened and damage repaired and do so as quickly as possible.”



In Kanawha County, Campbell’s Creek, Hughes Creek and Kelley’s Creek were among the hardest hit areas. WVDOH crews are out cleaning ditches, drains and pipes in these areas. Maintenance personnel are gathering information and doing assessments for the larger repairs.