WVDOH daily milling and filling 

CHARLESTON, WV – Some highlight areas of the West Virginia Division of Highways pothole milling and filling program for today include:

Kanawha County, on MacCorkle Avenue (WV 61) between mile markers 22.25 and 21.19, Campbells Creek Drive, Crestwood Road, Indian Creek Road, Rocky Fork Road, Fairlawn Avenue, Kanawha Turnpike, Angel Fork Road, and Wildwood Acres Drive.

Boone County, on Pond Fork.

Clay County, on Center Street, and Upper Two Run Road.

Mason County, on WV 2, and WV 62.

Putnam County, on US 35, and US 60.

Patching schedules may be affected by weather and other conditions.