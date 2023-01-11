WVDOH fills in massive sinkhole in Hinton

CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) work crews have filled in a massive sinkhole along WV 20 in Hinton in preparation for permanent repairs in the spring.



In June, a sinkhole about six feet wide and about 30 feet deep opened on WV 20 next to the Hinton police station. A 90-year-old drain under the road began failing, leading to the collapse.



WVDOH work crews installed a 120-foot temporary culvert and fill material under the road, but heavy rains from Hurricane Nicole on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, washed out the fill and made the sinkhole worse.