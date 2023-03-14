WVDOH gets the job done: 89 pilings, 500 feet of piling wall in 13 days

CHARLESTON, WV – In just 13 days, West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) drilling and construction crews built a 500-foot piling wall along Airport Road in Charleston to fix an old slip.



When WVDOH hires contractors to drill holes and sink pilings for retaining walls, we figure on contractors being able to drill four holes and day and sink four pilings. But WVDOH crews on Airport Road more than doubled that figure, sinking 89 pilings in 13 days.



“We finished this faster than anyone thought possible,” said WVDOH District 1 Manager Arlie Matney.



“We averaged nine holes a day,” Matney said. “We had a couple of days where we drilled 11 holes a day.”