WVDOH maintenance crews making emergency repairs to I-79 bridge near Charleston

|CHARLESTON, WV – The southbound Interstate 79 ramp onto Interstate 77 is closed and traffic is reduced to one lane on I-79 near mile marker 0 while West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) bridge crews make emergency deck repairs just north of Charleston.
WVDOH District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy Rushworth, P.E., said a hole was discovered in a bridge deck on I-79 just past mile marker 0 about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The bridge passes over I-77 just past where I-77 splits of from southbound I-79.
Rushworth assured the public that the bridge remains safe and the repairs will be made as quickly as possible.
|Rushworth said a hole was discovered in a bridge deck on I-79 just past mile marker 0 about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The bridge passes over I-77 just past where I-77 splits of from southbound I-79.
The southbound I-79 exit to I-77 was temporarily closed Wednesday afternoon and evening and traffic was being detoured onto Exit 102, Westmoreland Road. The southbound slow lane of I-79 was closed over the bridge while WVDOH crews braved the cold to patch the hole.
Work crews were prepared to work overnight and into the day on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, to complete repairs.