WVDOH maintenance crews making emergency repairs to I-79 bridge near Charleston

Rushworth said a hole was discovered in a bridge deck on I-79 just past mile marker 0 about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The bridge passes over I-77 just past where I-77 splits of from southbound I-79.



The southbound I-79 exit to I-77 was temporarily closed Wednesday afternoon and evening and traffic was being detoured onto Exit 102, Westmoreland Road. The southbound slow lane of I-79 was closed over the bridge while WVDOH crews braved the cold to patch the hole.



Work crews were prepared to work overnight and into the day on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, to complete repairs.