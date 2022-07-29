WVDOH maintenance crews working around the clock to clear roads and assess storm damage

Those types of storms occurred throughout the state on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and are possible through the end of the week.



The State of Preparedness allows state agencies to respond more quickly to emergencies around the state.



In Fayette County, several roads that were closed by flooding were reopen on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Other counties hid hard by flooding were also reopening roads.



Once the water is down, debris is cleared and roads reopen, Pack said the WVDOH can assess any long-term damage and make plans for permanent repairs. WVDOH maintenance crews will continue to work until all roads closed by flooding are open to traffic.

