WVDOH making repairs to Eisenhower Drive sinkhole in Beckley

Beckley, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) work crews are digging out the area around a sinkhole that developed on US 19 in Beckley in preparation for permanent repairs.



A two-foot sinkhole developed in the outer southbound lane of US 19 near the King Tut Drive-In early on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations, believes either an old drainage pipe failed or a water line broke, allowing water to wash away the dirt underneath the highway.