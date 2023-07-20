WVDOH on call around the clock to clean up following storms

CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways cleanup crews worked well into the night on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, to clear fallen trees, dig out mudslides and reopen roads following heavy storms that struck much of the Mountain State.



Isolated cases of trees down or roads blocked by water or slides were reported throughout the state Tuesday night, but Gilmer, Kanawha, Putnam, and Mason counties were hit particularly hard. WVDOH work crews were out in force to clean up downed trees and other debris.



“Our crews are first responders in every sense of the word,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations. “In most cases we have to be out before police and fire and ambulance, in rain and wind and bad weather, to make sure roads are open.”