WVDOH on Scene of Sinkhole on Route 19 in Beckley

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has traffic control in place and is creating a proper plan of action after a hole appeared on US 19 near Beckley.“Our first concern has been to provide traffic control so that traffic can continue to move smoothly in this area,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations.



A 2-foot in diameter hole appeared in the southbound lane of N. Eisenhower Drive near King Tut Drive-In on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.There is no detour in place at this time. The southbound traffic impacted is using the middle turn lane to travel.



Northbound traffic in this area is unaffected.“It is a high-trafficked area and right now we are able to maintain traffic flow in both the northbound and southbound directions with reduced speeds, but no one is having to come to a stop.



”WVDOH is currently mobilizing equipment and coordinating with utility companies to determine the cause of the issue. WVDOH is also working with the Beckley Sanitary Board to develop a proper plan of action.