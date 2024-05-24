WVDOH passes major milestone on I-64 widening project

The new bridge, one of two new spans over the Kanawha River between the Nitro and St. Albans exits of I-64, is part of an approximately $225 million project to widen I-64 to six lanes between Nitro and the US 35 exit. It is one of the largest construction projects undertaken under Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity construction and maintenance program.



The project will greatly reduce congestion at a major bottleneck on one of the most heavily traveled sections of highway in the Mountain State. The original two-lane Donald Legg Bridge carried an average of 60,000 vehicles a day.



“It’s exciting to see projects like this near completion so that people can see how the governor’s and the WVDOH’s vision for what the state’s transportation network can be when we have the proper funding,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations.