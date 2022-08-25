WVDOH piling wall crews to begin Sissonville’s Martins Branch Road guardrail project Thursday

District 1 heavy maintenance crews will begin construction of an approximately 150-foot-long micro-piling wall in the turn this week. The wall, consisting of concrete slabs held up by steel pilings sunk about 15 feet into the ground, will allow the WVDOH to widen the shoulder and install backfill to allow installation of new guardrail.



Recently, WVDOH has been using its own crews, in addition to its contracting partners, to reach more slide projects more quickly. As Secretary Wriston and WVDOH work to make Governor Justice’s vision for West Virginia’s roads a reality, obtaining drills and training crews on this type of work makes it possible to reach projects which would not otherwise be completed this year.



“Right now, there’s not enough of the shoulder left to secure the guardrail,” Matney said. “Motorists are warned to be cautious through the area while we complete the project.”



The work is weather dependent, but by using WVDOH’s own crews the piling wall is expected to be finished by next week and guardrail installation can begin on solid ground.