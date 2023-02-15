WVDOH rededicates Madison Bridge to Korean War hero

“I am proud of anything that takes place in Boone County,” said former Boone County House of Delegates member Delores Cook. “Today, we are rededicating this bridge to a wonderful, wonderful man. May he rest in peace.”



Kyle was born in Kentucky but grew up in Boone County. He was awarded the Silver Star and Bronze Star during World War II, but was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his efforts to save his men near Kamil-ni, Korea, in February 1951.



According to his Medal of Honor citation, Kyle and his men were pinned down by heavy enemy fire when he personally led a charge against the enemy, knocking out one machine gun emplacement single-handed before being killed leading an attack against a second position.



Kyle’s widow was officially presented with his Medal of Honor at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 16, 1952. He is buried in South Charleston.