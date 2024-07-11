WVDOH repairing heat-damaged roadway near Julian

Many parts of the country are experiencing record or near-record temperatures during the summer, which can lead to problems on road surfaces.



“As temperatures rise to the levels we are currently experiencing, construction materials are directly impacted,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations. “In this situation, the concrete slabs on US 119 expanded beyond the ability of the expansion joints to accommodate the movement, creating a ‘blow out.’ Specifically, the adjoining slabs created lateral pressure which could only be relieved by the slabs being forced upward. Crews responded immediately and repairs are underway.”