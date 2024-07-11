WVDOH repairing heat-damaged roadway near Julian

|CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVODH) work crews are making permanent repairs after excessive heat caused a section of pavement to buckle on US 119 near Julian.
|On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, a section of US 119 buckled upwards due to excessive heat. WVDOH road crews made temporary repairs using cold patch asphalt to keep traffic moving safely overnight, and were back to make permanent repairs on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
US 119 is constructed of concrete slabs in the area.
|On Wednesday, repair crews were cutting out the damaged section of concrete and replacing it with hot asphalt. Work was expected to be complete by mid-afternoon.
|Many parts of the country are experiencing record or near-record temperatures during the summer, which can lead to problems on road surfaces.
“As temperatures rise to the levels we are currently experiencing, construction materials are directly impacted,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations. “In this situation, the concrete slabs on US 119 expanded beyond the ability of the expansion joints to accommodate the movement, creating a ‘blow out.’ Specifically, the adjoining slabs created lateral pressure which could only be relieved by the slabs being forced upward. Crews responded immediately and repairs are underway.”