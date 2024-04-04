WVDOH road crews out in force to clean up following storms

WVDOH District 9 Engineer Jim Moore, P.E., said all roads in Fayette County were open Wednesday morning, although some trees down on power lines remained to be cleared. Clearing trees from power lines requires specialized equipment and training; the WVDOH works with local power companies when fallen trees involve power lines.



The WVDOH urges residents to never approach downed power lines. Power lines on the ground can give a fatal shock to anyone who ventures too close.



Road crews were also working to clean up a mudslide on Greenbrier Road in Nicholas County.