WVDOH shares sinkhole photos, a reminder of why not to drive into high water

CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) road crews from North Charleston recently worked through the night to reopen a road that had been washed out by flooding; now the agency is sharing dramatic photos of the emergency repair as an important safety reminder to drivers.



North Charleston road crews first got a call about high water on Kellys Creek Road near Sissonville at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, and were on site by 6:30 p.m. Runoff from heavy rains washed fence posts, concrete, car tires and other debris into the mouth of a culvert crossing under the road, blocking the culvert.



Instead of flowing through the culvert, the water flowed around and under the road, washing away backfill and leaving a large sink hole.



Crews from North Charleston quickly removed the debris so water could again flow through the culvert. Though the culvert was undamaged, the road had been washed out.