WVDOH Supplemental funding has already paid for nearly $60 million in paving projects

CHARLESTON, WV – On Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, Gov. Jim Justice called a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to request $150 million in supplemental funding for the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH). Anticipating the Legislature would approve the budget request, the WVDOH has used a portion of the funding to pay for nearly $60 million in paving projects completed earlier this summer.



“The WVDOH is very appreciative of Governor Justice and the Legislature’s decision to allow this additional secondary road paving funding transfer,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations. “This allows us the opportunity to improve the roads for the citizens of West Virginia.”



WVDOH maintenance crews did such a good job filling potholes and performing other maintenance on the state’s secondary roads in the spring that those roads were ready to be paved when the summer paving season started. Maintenance work outpaced the funding for paving.