WVDOH supplemental paving projects are now online

On Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, Gov. Jim Justice called a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to request $150 million in supplemental funding for the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH). The budget request included $125 million for extra paving projects all around the Mountain State.



WVDOH maintenance crews did such a good job filling potholes and performing other maintenance on the state’s secondary roads in the spring that those roads were ready to be paved when the summer paving season started. Maintenance work outpaced the funding for paving.



Not wanting to lose a paving season, the WVDOH began paving those roads anyway, hoping that the Legislature would approve the additional funding that Gov. Justice had asked for. So far, the WVDOH has completed paving on 289 miles of secondary roads in all 55 counties.



To view the project list, go to https://transportation.wv.gov and scroll down to the blue bar in the middle of the page. The “General Funds Surplus Dashboard” button will be on the left.