WVDOH to hold vigil honoring fallen highway workers

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) held a candlelight vigil to honor the 58 WVDOH highway workers who have died in the line of duty.



“We’re absolutely serious about zero fatalities in our work zones,” said state Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “Not one more life.”



As WVDOH embarks on a massive new construction season, Wriston has vowed to do everything within his power to bring the number of work zone safety deaths in the Mountain State to zero.



In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276. Almost all were avoidable. The WVDOH urges drivers to remain alert when passing through work zones, pay attention to signs and other safety devices, and stay off cell phones.



“We’re going to use every tool at our disposal,” Wriston said. “We’re going to use technology. We’re going to use law enforcement. We’re going to use safety devices.” Wriston is also reaching out to state media to get the word out about safety in work zones.