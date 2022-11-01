WVDOH’s Jake Bumgarner named as finalist in AASHTO Vanguard Award for young engineers

CHARLESTON, WV – Jake Bumgarner, P.E., West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Operations Division Director, was recently named as one of 19 finalists for the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ (AASHTO) prestigious 2022 Vanguard Award.



The annual award recognizes innovative engineers aged 40 and under who are leading the way in new developments or ideas within the transportation field.



“I am exceptionally proud of Jake and blessed to nominate him for this award,” said West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “The competition to win this is fierce, and represents the best of the best in young transportation officials.”



Bumgarner, 40, has been with the WVDOH since 2006. He holds an engineering degree from West Virginia University.