WVDOT accepts bids remotely for five projects

CHARLESTON, WV –(WWNR) A project to replace two small, but important, rural bridges is among five projects included in a special bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. West Virginia Division of Highways continues to hold bid lettings remotely to more projects forward while protecting the public from COVID-19.



The special bid letting includes replacing the Crawford Bottom Bridge in Kanawha County and the Laurel Creek Bridge in Clay County. Both projects are paid for with money from Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.



The Laurel Creek Bridge is off WV 4 in Clay County. The structure was built in 1924, and was damaged by flooding in 2016. Brown said closing the bridge would require residents served by the bridge to make a seven-mile detour on a one-lane road.



The Crawford Bottom Bridge is off Cabin Creek Road in Kanawha County, and provides the only access in and out for about nine homes.



“There’s no other way in or out,” Brown said. “If it weren’t for that bridge, residents would have to wade the creek and park on the side of the road.”



Weight limit on the span was recently lowered to 10 tons.



Other projects which received bids in this letting are:

Western Wayne debris removal.

Northern Wayne debris removal.

Northern Cabell debris removal.