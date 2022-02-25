WVDOT actively hiring road workers statewide

Jobs are listed as available and filled quickly, so check the website often for listings in your area.



WVDOT will also hire several West Virginians on the spot at a series of flash hiring events across the state this spring.



The next two flash hiring events are for Kanawha and Putnam positions and are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at District 1 headquarters, 1340 Smith St., Charleston; and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Putnam County headquarters, 3256 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.



Additional flash hiring events are being scheduled. More information will be provided as it becomes available.



WVDOT jobs offer competitive wages, great benefits, a supportive work environment, and excellent chances for advancement. WVDOT is currently hiring for Transportation Worker 1 and Transportation Worker 2 positions.



Transportation Worker 1 positions are entry level labor positions. Transportation Worker 2 positions include truck driver and equipment operator jobs that may require a commercial driver’s license. However, WVDOT will provide the training and pay for Transportation Worker 1 employees to get a CDL.



“If you join our team, management has created a path where the steps to move up are in your hands,” Matney added. “This is a place you can make a career.”



Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads To Prosperity program created the immediate need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, bridge inspectors, administrators, and others who would be needed to bring the Governor’s vision to fruition.



In 2021, the WVDOT hired 638 new employees. Check the Careers page on the WVDOT website frequently, and you just may find your perfect job.