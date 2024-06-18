WVDOT covered bridges poster available for free download

Centerpiece of the poster is the 286-foot Philippi Covered bridge, which still carries traffic on major highway US 250 across the Tygart River in Philippi. The bridge was built in 1852, and was used by both sides during the American Civil War.



Other notable bridges included on the poster include the Carrollton Covered Bridge in Barbour County, badly damaged by fire in 2017 and painstakingly restored by WVDOT’s own District 7 bridge crews; and the Staats Mill Covered Bridge, which now resides at Cedar Lakes Retreat near Ripley in Jackson County.