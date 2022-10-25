WVDOT, Department of Arts, Culture and History celebrate five years of Roads to Prosperity with exhibit at State Culture Center

Gov. Justice’s vision for Roads to Prosperity led to unprecedented cooperation between state agencies and a new feeling of empowerment for state government. No longer was the focus on what couldn’t be done, but what more the WVDOT could do for the people of West Virginia. From the construction and rehabilitation of 26 different sets of bridges on Interstate 70 around Wheeling, to continued progress on Appalachian Corridor H, to renewed commitment to completion of the Coalfields Expressway, to a new pride in maintaining hundreds of miles of secondary roads, Roads to Prosperity has brought the smoothest, safest stretches of roads and bridges West Virginia has seen in decades.



“I travel all 55 counties year-round, and I always check to see that the roads are good,” Reid-Smith said. “Never have seen the roads in as good condition as they are now. It’s wonderful.



“I’m on the phone with Jimmy all the time just telling him what I see,” he said. “It’s wonderful to be working with him to celebrate this.”