WVDOT: Division of Highways and Turnpike clean up following flooding

CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 1 crews continue to respond to flash flooding following heavy rains that prompted Gov. Jim Justice to issue a State of Emergency in several counties. The West Virginia National Guard, West Virginia Emergency Management Division, WVDOH, FEMA, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) and local officials are coordinating to aid residents needing assistance.



A weather system on the night of Saturday, August 26, 2023 into the morning of Sunday, August 27, 2023 caused dangerous high waters in the Chelyan area including Slaughters Creek and Little Creek. The rising waters caused damage to roads, bridges, businesses, and homes.



“We will have as many people out as necessary to get these roads open,” said Arlie Matney, WVDOH District 1 Manager. “We would ask that people be patient with us. We will have someone there around the clock to make necessary repairs. Be safe traveling in this bad weather.”