WVDOT holds Worker Memorial candlelight vigil to remember those lost

The Worker Memorial, unveiled in 2017 at the Interstate 77 Welcome Center in Williamstown, bears the names of men and women who lost their lives on the job. WVDOH reached back to its beginnings to compile the names, with the hopes that doing so would help prevent other lives from being lost. This year, smaller replicas of the design by West Virginia sculptor, Jamie Lester, were placed in each of the Welcome Centers around the state.