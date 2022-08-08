WVDOT is hiring accountants and auditors RIGHT NOW! Special hiring event scheduled!

“The majority of our available positions are because of an increase in staffing needs,” said Maria Catalano, Director of Finance and Administration for the WVDOT. “The salaries are very competitive with the private sector. This is a fulltime job with insurance, benefits, days off and holidays.”



Dawna Cork, WVDOT Auditing Director, said salaries for the Auditing Division were significantly increased recently to make them competitive with the private sector.



The WVDOT is hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at 1340 Smith Street in Charleston to hire Accountant Auditor Trainees, Accountant Auditors, Senior Accountant Auditors, Office Assistants, Business Operation Assistants, and Accounting Technicians.



Applicants are strongly encouraged to apply online at the WVDOT Careers page. Applicants should bring a valid drivers license to the hiring event. Staff will be on hand to assist with the application process if needed. For more information, call 304-558-3111.



Additional hiring events are scheduled around the state in coming weeks.



Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program created the immediate need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, bridge inspectors, administrators, and others who would be needed to bring the Governor’s vision to fruition.



Knowing those workers would be needed – and needed fast – the DOT worked closely with Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Legislature to pass a law allowing the DOT to develop its own job posting, interviewing, and hiring procedures. The new hiring procedures revolutionized the department’s ability to get job applicants on the job quickly and efficiently.



In 2021, the DOT hired 638 new employees. Since January 2022, 634 have been hired. Check the DOT website frequently, and you just may find your perfect job.