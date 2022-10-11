WVDOT is hiring in multiple counties

“We are constantly posting new positions and looking to hire talented West Virginians who are ready to join a team of dedicated professionals who make West Virginia a better place with their work every day,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., Secretary of the WVDOT.



Applicants may apply online at the WVDOT Careers page. Bring a valid driver’s license to the hiring event and be interviewed on the spot! Staff will be on hand to assist with the application process if needed. For more information, call 304-558-3111.



Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program created the immediate need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, bridge inspectors, administrators, and others who would be needed to bring the Governor’s vision to fruition.



Knowing those workers would be needed – and needed fast – the WVDOT asked the West Virginia Legislature to pass a law allowing the WVDOT to develop its own job posting, interviewing, and hiring procedures. The new hiring procedures revolutionized the department’s ability to get job applicants on the job quickly and efficiently.



WVDOT jobs offer competitive wages, great benefits, a supportive work environment, and excellent chances for advancement.



In 2021, the DOT hired 638 new employees. Since January 2022, 721 have been hired. Check the WVDOT website frequently, and you just may find your perfect job.