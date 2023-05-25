WVDOT partners with law enforcement to target speeders in Interstate 64 work zones

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) continues to cooperate with public safety officials and state and local law enforcement to crack down on speeders in Interstate 64 work zones.On Thursday May 25, 2023, extra police patrols will be targeting speeders in the five-mile work zone between 29th Street in Huntington and the Huntington Mall in an attempt to slow drivers down and cut down on the number of work zone crashes. The speed limit in work zones is 55 mph.“This is another example of how we’re going to utilize targeted enforcement to slow people down, which will reduce the rate of accidents within our work zones,” said Scott Eplin, Assistant Deputy Secretary of Transportation.In March, on the first day of a targeted speed enforcement operation in the work zone on I-64 between 29th Street and the Huntington Mall, police stopped over 120 vehicles exceeding the posted speed limit or otherwise disobeying traffic laws.Eplin said speed capturing data has reflected lower average speeds in that area since the target enforcement in March.WVDOT Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E., has created a work zone task force. The task force has a target of zero fatalities in West Virginia work zones.“We will take whatever steps necessary to meet that goal,” said Eplin.