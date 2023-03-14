WVDOT, police to target speeders in I-64 work zones

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is cooperating with public safety officials and state and local law enforcement to crack down on speeders in Interstate 64 work zones.



Extra police patrols will be targeting speeders this week in the five-mile work zone between 29th Street in Huntington and the Huntington Mall in an attempt to slow drivers down and cut down on the number of work zone crashes. The speed limit in work zones is 55 mph.



WVDOT is also putting up more signs and radar speed monitors in work zones, collecting crash data to better target work zone safety response, and asking our media partners to help spread the word about obeying speed limits and traffic laws in work zones.



“Work zone safety is about keeping every worker, every driver, and every passenger safe in every work zone,” said Randy Damron, Work Zone Safety spokesperson for WVDOT. “We each play a role in getting everyone home safe at the end of the day.”