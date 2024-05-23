WVDOT releases Turnpike travel estimates for Memorial Day weekend

As a reminder to Turnpike travelers, the Beckley and Bluestone Travel Plazas are under construction as crews continue a major renovation project. The Beckley Travel Plaza is open for fueling and limited truck parking. The Bluestone Travel Plaza is entirely closed. Gov. Jim Justice and Miller are happy to report that crews are making great progress building the new plazas and anticipated openings are later this year.The tolls for passenger vehicles are $4.25 per plaza. There are three main toll plazas along the Turnpike. An E-ZPass costs $26.25 annually for unlimited use plus a one-time transponder fee.To get an E-ZPass, or to renew an existing E-ZPass, click HERE. Drivers may also apply in person at the West Virginia Parkways Authority E-ZPass Customer Service Center, 3310 Piedmont Road, Charleston, West Virginia 25306, or at the Beckley Customer Service Center located at 12 Pikeview Drive, Beckley, West Virginia 25801.