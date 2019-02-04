WVU Alumni Spotlight | Curtis Scott (Uber)





“My Uber’s here!”

This sentence has completely changed the way the world looks at getting from one place to another. Uber has simplified the way millions of people commute to work, travel to the airport and get home safely at night, all at the touch of a smartphone. However, making sure Uber works for everyone isn’t as simple as it may seem.

WVU graduate Curtis Scott shares his story on how he became the Head of Insurance for Uber, the leading innovator in ride sharing. Scott describes Uber as, “A company that makes an app that allows you to push a button and get a ride to where you want to go. It’s really transformative.” The challenge is in making sure that Uber is able to provide insurance wherever it’s being used, from Morgantown to San Francisco, where he now lives.

“When I came over to Uber, insurance was the issue in 2013/2014. How do we solve the covering of a car while its doing ride sharing? It was a new thing that hadn’t been contemplated before… I knew it was the right fit and I kind of found my home here.”

After graduating with a degree in Political Science from West Virginia University in 2002, Scott made his way to law school at John Marshall in Chicago where he found his passion for the insurance industry, eventually working for Allstate before moving to California.

Though Scott lives in San Francisco, he hasn’t forgotten his roots in Morgantown, and thanks the University’s outstanding faculty for his success throughout the years. He knew from a young age that WVU was where he wanted to study political science. “Morgantown at its core is still a small town and it’s still got that warmth to it. So, when you see someone with the flying WV at an airport and you say ‘hi’ to them, they’re going to say ‘hi’ back. It’s this instant connection.”

Now, with the help of Curtis Scott, those WVU fans may just be able to share a ride together when they leave the airport.



