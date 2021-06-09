WVU And WVU Tech Are The Region’s Top Adventure Colleges.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – West Virginia University and West Virginia University Institute of Technology are at the top of this year’s list of best adventure colleges from Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine.

In a contest between 32 well-known colleges and universities with adventure recreation programs, WVU and WVU Tech came out on top, claiming the highest adventure accolades by the magazine.

WVU offers a number of majors for the outdoor-minded student, Sports and Adventure Media; Wildlife and Fisheries Resources; Recreation, Parks, and Tourism Resources, as well as an on-campus climbing wall and aerial adventure course. There’s also a new sustainable trails curriculum as an undergraduate minor and graduate certificate program launching this fall.

WVU Tech was cited for its adventure recreation management program and its accessibility to the New River Gorge National Park and the Little Beaver State Park.

You can review the full story at www.blueridgeoutdoors.com.