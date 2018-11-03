Miracles happen every day at WVU Medicine Children’s. Babies are born and kids recover from life threatening injuries and illnesses. Now you can help create these miracles by joining WWNR on Wednesday, November 14th. Listen on that day to learn how you can help support WVU Medicine Children’s through the 2nd annual WVU Day of Giving. Together – on one day – you can help forge a brighter future for the families in our state and region.

Donate Online Here: https://dayofgiving.wvu.edu/giving-day/9897/department/9916