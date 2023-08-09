WVU President announces plans to step down at end of contract.

Morgantown, WV- As West Virginia University continues to deal with declining enrollment and a budget crisis, the school’s president, E. Gordon Gee, said he plans to step down when his contract expires in two years.

Gee announced his plan to the university’s Faculty Senate on Monday, The Daily Athenaeum reported. The news came a week after the WVU Board of Governors extended his contract by one year to June 2025.

Gee remains a member of the university’s law school faculty.

The university is currently addressing a $45 million budget shortfall, falling enrollment and plans to cut some academic offerings. In June, the Board of Governors approved a tuition increase of just under 3%.

The university’s student population has decreased 10% since 2015.