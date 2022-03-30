WVU School of Nursing Beckley Campus now offering advanced admission standing for medical professionals, such as LPNs, paramedics and more

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The West Virginia University School of Nursing Beckley Campus is now offering advanced admission standing for licensed medical professionals, such as licensed practical nurses, paramedics and more.

“In response to the growing need for nurses, the WVU School of Nursing is thinking outside the box,” said Hillary Parcell, WVU School of Nursing Beckley Campus Chairperson. “We have developed new opportunities to allow additional pathways for students to begin their nursing profession.”

To be eligible for advanced admission into the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program, applicants must have an active, unrestricted licensure, as well as a minimum of two years of experience in their profession.

“Nursing is an incredibly rewarding profession, and this advanced admission standing will allow medical professionals an efficient pathway toward a new career, which builds on the skillsets they already possess,” said Tara Hulsey, Dean and E. Jane Martin Endowed Professor.

Eligible medical professionals include:

Dental hygienists

Licensed practical nurses (LPNs)

Medical assistants

Occupational therapists or occupational therapy assistants

Paramedics

Physical therapists or physical therapy assistants

Radiology technicians

Respiratory therapists

“We value the experience our medical professionals bring to the table,” Parcell added. “We are so excited to offer this opportunity to southern West Virginia and beyond.”

To learn more, contact Recruitment Specialist Phillip Engelkemier at phillip.engelkemier@hsc.wvu.edu or Beckley Campus Chairperson Hillary Parcell at heparcell@mail.wvu.edu.