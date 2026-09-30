WVU School of Nursing to Expand LPN‑to‑BSN Program to Beckley Campus at WVU Tech



BECKLEY, W.Va. — The West Virginia University School of Nursing is expanding its highly regarded Licensed Practical Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (LPN to BSN) program to the Beckley Campus at WVU Tech, opening new doors for working LPNs across southern West Virginia.

Dean Dr. Tara Hulsey says a recent feasibility study showed strong regional demand from LPNs seeking to advance their education.

“The benefits of earning your BSN are clear — improved patient outcomes, higher earning potential, and shorter pathways to graduate‑level degrees,” Hulsey said.

The program is designed for working professionals, offering afternoon, evening, and weekend courses, with didactic classes delivered online. Students will complete hands‑on clinical training in state‑of‑the‑science simulation labs and healthcare facilities throughout the region.

A key course, NSG 213, helps LPNs transition into professional nursing roles, focusing on assessment, advanced skills, and clinical judgment. Students also receive access to academic resources aimed at supporting success throughout the program.

Beckley Campus Chair Hillary Parcell says the expansion meets a critical need in southern West Virginia.

“This is an incredible opportunity for LPNs who want to expand their nursing education and provide more advanced levels of care to their patients,” Parcell said.

Students in the program may earn 22 hours of escrow credit for their licensure and professional experience — more than a semester’s worth of coursework. Graduates will be eligible to sit for the NCLEX to become registered nurses.

The program was first piloted at WVU’s Keyser Campus, where it was recognized by PracticalNursing.org as the No. 1 LPN‑to‑BSN program in West Virginia. It is also designated a WVU Board of Governors Program of Excellence.

Applications for the Beckley program open Nov. 1, 2026, with the first cohort beginning Fall 2027.

For more information, contact Phillip Engelkemier, Director of Recruitment, at phillip.engelkemier@hsc.wvu.edu, or Hillary Parcell at heparcell@mail.wvu.edu.