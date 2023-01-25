WVU System and New River CTC partner to expand educational opportunities for students  



Beaver, W.Va. The West Virginia University System, including West Virginia Institute of Technology (WVU Tech), and New River Community and Technical College (New River CTC) announced a new agreement today to assist New River CTC graduates in continuing their education.



Under the new agreement, New River CTC associate degree program graduates are guaranteed admission into the WVU System, including WVU Tech. Currently, more than a dozen bachelor’s degree career paths have been developed to allow New River CTC graduates to build on their associate degree in pursuing a bachelor’s degree eliminating unnecessary course duplication.



“We are thrilled to be able to work with WVU Tech to expand educational opportunities for our graduates,” said New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver. “Agreements like this one assist us in fulfilling our mission of providing accessible educational opportunities.”



WVU Tech Campus President Dr. T. Ramon Stuart agrees. “Higher education is so important to the future of West Virginia. Whenever there is an opportunity for institutions like New River Community and Technical College and the WVU System to work together to develop a pipeline to make higher education more accessible and affordable at all levels from a certificate up to a doctoral degree, we must be intentional about developing collaborative partnerships that allow us to meet students where they are and help them go to places they never dreamed,” said Stuart.



The pathways developed in the initial agreement will aid New River CTC graduates in pursuing bachelor’s degree opportunities in the fields of chemistry, history, psychology, political science, sociology, business, agribusiness management, and sustainable food and farming. Both institutions plan to add additional pathways in the future.



The signed agreement and all established pathways will be posted to https://registrar.wvu.edu/transfer/articulation-agreements/new-river-community-technical-college.