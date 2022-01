Streak snapped in back-and-forth battle

1/20/2022 | Men’s Basketball | Box Score

No. 23 WVU Tech’s 14-game winning streak was snapped by the undefeated (RV) Alice Lloyd College in a River States Conference (RSC) match-up Thursday. The Golden Bears are now 17-3, 8-1 (RSC) while the Eagles move to 18-0, 9-0 (RSC).