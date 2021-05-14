WVU Tech adds new Construction Management program.

WVU Tech – Construction Management

WWNR (Beckley, WV) – WVU Tech is growing. With this growth comes new students and new programs! One of the newest programs that has recently been added to the curriculum is Construction Management. Now, you may be thinking that means ‘I will learn to manage a construction site’. TRUE! But also FALSE!

This program is a four year degree that allows students to enter many different facets of the construction business. Students will be able to do estimates, project management, budgeting, scheduling, etc. WWNR’s Erin Stone was able to have a conversation with Ebenezer Tackey-Otoo, the head of the Construction Management Program and was able to learn even more about what this program is and opportunities for its graduates. Listen to the entire interview here:

Graduates will not be stuck in a pigeon hole when it comes to deciding what they will do with their future career. Career paths can include project managers, superintendents, project engineers, and more. These can include private, public, and even government positions.

With the program still in its newest days, professors are looking for new opportunities to serve the community along side their program participants. That doesn’t mean during their time in the program, students sit idly by. Professors try to keep everyone engaged, but productive helping with organizations like Habitat for Humanity and summer programs working with high school students.

This is the only program of its kind in West Virginia making it incredibly attractive to in and out of state students. The diversity and specificity of this new take on a management degree, makes it look like it will change the way employers see training for Construction Management positions in the future.

