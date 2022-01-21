WVU Tech Announces 2022 Homecoming Schedule

Beckley, WV West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) has announced its full schedule of homecoming events, many free and open to the public. The Homecoming theme is the 1950s. WVU Tech’s homecoming is sponsored this year by Raleigh General Hospital, WVNS 59 News, Paul Mattox and the Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association.

Schedule:

Thursday, February 10

In the Learning Commons (512 S. Kanawha St. Beckley), The True Black History Museum will be displayed. This traveling Black History exhibit includes over 1,000 artifacts dating to the late 1700s and celebrates the contributions of African Americans in the arts, sciences, entertainment, politics and more. Fred Saffold III, the CEO and Founder of The True Black History Museum, will be speaking. Sponsors of this event are WVU Tech, the WVU Tech Student Activities Board and the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.

Friday, February 11

The Golden Bears will be wrestling against Liberty University and Southern Virginia University at Van Meter Gymnasium on Tech’s campus at 4 p.m. The wrestling match is free for all to attend. This is the last home match of the season and will be senior night for the wrestling team.

Saturday, February 12

It’s a basketball doubleheader, with the men’s team tipping off at 1 p.m. and the women’s game at 3 p.m. at the Raleigh County Convention Center. You can purchase tickets from the Raleigh County Convention Center.

Thursday, February 17

Campus President Carolyn Long will deliver the State of Tech address in Carter Hall Auditorium. A live streaming option will be available at homecoming.wvutech.edu for those who wish to tune in.

Friday, February 18

The Distinguished Alumni Awards Reception and Dinner will be at The Resort at Glade Springs. The reception will begin at 6:30 p.m., and dinner at 7 p.m. The reception is made possible by the generous support from WVU Tech alumnus Paul Mattox. Tickets and sponsorships for the event are available online. Tickets can be purchased from homecoming.wvutech.edu/schedule.

Saturday, February 19

The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. The route is through campus and South Kanawha Street. At 1:00 p.m., the men’s basketball team will be playing at the Raleigh County Convention Center. Homecoming Royalty and Alumni Award winners will be recognized at halftime. Women’s basketball begins at 3:00 p.m. with Athletic Hall of Fame inductees recognized during halftime. These games will be the last home games for the men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

The WVU Tech basketball games on February 19 are free to the public thanks to the generous support from our homecoming game sponsors Raleigh General Hospital and the Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association.

A complete homecoming schedule and ticket information can be found at homecoming.wvutech.edu/schedule.