WVU TECH Beckley Campus expanding clinical simulation opportunities for students

Beckley, WV – As the WVU School of Nursing Beckley Campus expands its use of simulation for students, faculty members are also expanding their training and knowledge of the equipment.

“We have added to our simulation labs and want to make sure we are using that equipment as efficiently and effectively as possible,” said Hillary Parcell, Beckley Campus Chair.

James Messer receives some hands-on training during a visit by several Beckley Campus faculty members to the WV STEPS Center.

Simulation in nursing can provide students with opportunities to practice in a controlled environment with simulation equipment prior to practicing in a clinical setting with live patients.

Beckley Campus faculty members recently attended a Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) Certification Blueprint Review Course, where they were invited to develop their personal action study plan.

Led by experienced simulation experts, the Certification Blueprint Review Course is designed to build core knowledge of simulation principles and practice. The program also helps participants identify areas of strength and weakness in their knowledge and practice of simulation.

While on the Morgantown Campus, the Beckley faculty members also toured the WV STEPS Center to experiment with new equipment.