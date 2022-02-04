Update: WVU Tech campus CLOSED Friday, February 4 due to inclement weather

UPDATE : WVU Tech will be closed (Code B) on Friday, February 4, 2022 due to inclement weather. Essential personnel are to report as scheduled.



Campus will reopen Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 6 a.m.



For the full inclement weather policy, visit wvutech.edu/inclement-weather.

****************************************

Beckley, WV- WVU Tech campus will open at 10 a.m. on February 4, 2022 due to inclement weather. Essential staff to report at their regularly scheduled time.

Students should report to classes beginning at 10 a.m. or later. Tests and assignments due prior to 10 a.m. Friday will be due at the next class period. Employees and students should use good judgment when traveling in inclement weather. If students cannot get to class because of adverse weather or road conditions, they should contact their instructors as soon as possible. If faculty are unable to get to class, they are also asked to notify their students as soon as possible so that students do not embark on unnecessary travel.

Supervisors are asked to be flexible and understanding with staff members to accommodate childcare and potentially hazardous road conditions.

University officials will continue to closely monitor reports from the National Weather Service, as well as state, local and campus conditions to provide additional updates if necessary.

For more information, see WVU Tech’s inclement weather policy at wvutech.edu/inclement-weather.