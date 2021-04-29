WVU Tech Cuts The Ribbon On Its New Disc Golf Course.

By Warren Ellison.

BECKLEY, WV (WWNR) Disc Golf is one of the fastest growing sports in Southern West Virginia. Instead of balls and

clubs, players throw plastic discs towards a target, usally a metal basket. As in golf, players

make each consecutive throw from the spot where the previous throw landed. The object is to

complete each hole in the fewest throws.



A number of disc golf courses have opened in Southern West Virginia recently. The latest is located on the campus of WVU Tech in Beckley. The course consists of five par 3 holes and is located behind the University Residence Hall, in

the corner lot between Beaver Avenue and West Virginia Street. It was designed and installed

by WVU Tech Facilities Management, working with the Division Of Student Life and the WVU

Tech Student Government Association.



WVU Tech’s disc golf course is open year round and is accessible to both students and the general public.