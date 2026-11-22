BECKLEY, W.Va. — Faculty members at West Virginia University Institute of Technology have received a $30,000 grant to develop hands-on cybersecurity training opportunities for college and high school students in Raleigh County.

The funding comes through the Innovation Grant program administered by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s Science, Technology and Research Division.

Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Waseem Al Aqqad is leading the project alongside faculty members Charan Litchfield, Mingyu Lu and Afrin Naz.

The team plans to develop two programmable computer networks, one wired and one wireless, that will allow students to simulate cyberattacks, study how networks respond and develop strategies to protect against security threats.

“Our main purpose is to help students have practical, hands-on experiences,” Al Aqqad said.

The project will provide WVU Tech students with opportunities to design, build and troubleshoot the networks while creating a permanent educational resource for future classes.

The university is also partnering with Raleigh County Schools and the Academy of Careers and Technology to extend cybersecurity training opportunities to local high school students.

Al Aqqad said the collaboration will help meet growing interest in cybersecurity education throughout the Beckley area.

“Many high schools want to have hands-on activities, and they are expanding their cybersecurity education, so it’s going to be very helpful not just for WVU Tech students but for the Beckley area,” he said.

The faculty team’s long-term goal is to establish a cyber-physical laboratory that could support additional training, research and educational partnerships throughout West Virginia.

Al Aqqad said establishing the initial networks could also strengthen future applications for larger research and educational grants.

The project is expected to provide students with practical experience in cybersecurity, network design and defensive technology while strengthening cooperation between higher education and local public schools.

Additional information about WVU Tech’s Leonard C. Nelson School of Engineering is available at wvutech.edu/academics/engineering.