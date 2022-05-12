WVU Tech graduates first culinary students

Beckley, W. Va. – WVU Tech is celebrating its first two graduates of the hospitality (culinary) program from the Beckley campus.

The hospitality (culinary) program is a two-year associate degree offered through WVU Potomac State College on the Tech campus in Beckley.

Ashley Isaacs of Fayetteville, West Virginia and Emma Keppe of Beckley, West Virginia are the first class from the program, which began on Tech’s campus in 2020.

Both Isaacs and Keppe said they had always wanted to go to culinary school, but there wasn’t anywhere locally they could pursue that. When the program launched in Beckley, they both made the transition to WVU Tech.

“It makes me feel so good to see people enjoy the things I make,” says Isaacs. “It feels like I am where I’m supposed to be.”

Both students have secured internships this summer. Isaacs will be interning at Glade Springs Resort, while Keppe will be moving to Morgantown to complete her internship at the Cupcakerie.

